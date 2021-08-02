Advertisement
Music
Aug. 2, 2021 / 8:06 AM

The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight'

By
The Weeknd previewed new music on social media with a teaser trailer. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Weeknd previewed new music on social media with a teaser trailer. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Weeknd previewed new music on Twitter by releasing a teaser trailer.

"[Expletive] it...IT STARTS TONIGHT," The Weeknd tweeted on Sunday before releasing the nearly two-minute clip.

The teaser trailer uses CGI graphics to depict a sun rising above the horizon.

The camera races towards the sun as the new, instrumental and synth-heavy music plays. The music features The Weeknd lightly crooning before his voice picks up.

The Weeknd last released the album After Hours in March 2020. The release featured the singles "Blinding Lights" and "Save Your Tears."

The singer will be joining BTS, Ed Sheeran, Lorde and more for the Global Citizen concert on Sept. 25.

