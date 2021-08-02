Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 2, 2021 / 1:11 PM

Maroon 5 adds Ava Max to U.S. stadium shows

By
Ava Max will be joining Maroon 5 for their upcoming slate of stadium shows. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ava Max will be joining Maroon 5 for their upcoming slate of stadium shows. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ava Max is joining Maroon 5 on their upcoming slate of U.S. stadium shows, that are a part of the band's 2021 tour.

Max will be the opening act at Maroon 5's Chicago show at Wrigley Field on Aug. 30, the Hershey, Pa., show at Hersheypark Stadium on Sept. 5, the Boston show at Fenway Park on Sept. 12 and the Los Angeles show at Banc of California Stadium on Oct. 2.

Advertisement

Maroon 5 is officially kicking off the tour on Aug. 10 at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Wash. Blackbear will be supporting Maroon 5 on all dates.

Tickets are available now.

Maroon 5 released their new album titled Jordi in June. The release, named after the group's late manager Jordan Feldstein, contains the singles "Beautiful Mistakes," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, and "Memories."

Maroon 5's 2011 hit song "Moves Like Jagger," featuring Christina Aguilera, has recently achieved diamond status.

Here is the full list of dates for Maroon 5's 2021 tour

Aug. 10 -- Auburn, Wash., at White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

Advertisement

Aug. 14 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 18 -- Maryland Heights, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center

Aug. 23 -- Clarkston, Mich., at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Aug. 25 -- Burgettstown, Pa., at The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 26 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 28 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at RIverbend Music Center

Aug. 30 -- Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field

Sept. 1 -- Darien Center, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 2 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Sept. 4 -- Camden, N.J., at BB&T Pavillion

Sept. 5 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 7 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 8 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 10 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 12 -- Boston, Mass., at Fenway Park

Sept. 13 -- Saratoga Springs, N.Y., at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sept. 15 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sept. 23 -- West Palm Beach, FL, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- Tampa, FL, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Advertisement

Sept. 27 -- Del Valle, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 28 -- The Woodlands, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 1 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 2 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Banc of California Stadium

Oct. 5 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 --- Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 -- Concord, Calif., at Concord Pavilion

Read More

Maroon 5 releases new album, 'Lost' music video Adam Levine, Megan Thee Stallion drive flying cars in 'Beautiful Mistakes' video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lizzo set to release new single 'Rumors' on August 13
Music // 49 minutes ago
Lizzo set to release new single 'Rumors' on August 13
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Lizzo will be releasing a new single titled "Rumors," her first in two years, on Aug. 13.
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Music // 51 minutes ago
Stray Kids tease new song 'Cheese' from 'Noeasy'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a teaser for "Cheese," a song from its forthcoming album, "Noeasy."
Chris Young announces North American fall tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Chris Young announces North American fall tour
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chris Young has announced a new North American fall tour in support of his upcoming album, "Famous Friends."
The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight'
Music // 6 hours ago
The Weeknd previews new music with CGI teaser: 'It starts tonight'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Weeknd previewed new music on Twitter by releasing a teaser trailer.
Ariana Grande to perform in 'Fortnite' for Rift Tour concert series
Music // 7 hours ago
Ariana Grande to perform in 'Fortnite' for Rift Tour concert series
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is the latest artist who will appear in online multiplayer game "Fortnite" for a special performance as part of the game's upcoming Rift Tour event.
Rapper DaBaby dropped from Sunday's Lollapalooza lineup
Music // 1 day ago
Rapper DaBaby dropped from Sunday's Lollapalooza lineup
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper DaBaby has been dropped from Sunday's lineup for the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.
Kanye West planning 2nd Atlanta listening party for 'Donda'
Music // 2 days ago
Kanye West planning 2nd Atlanta listening party for 'Donda'
July 31 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West is planning a second listening party for his new album, "Donda," in Atlanta on Thursday.
The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart
July 31 (UPI) -- Late rapper Pop Smoke's "Faith" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video
July 30 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released the EP "Summer Holiday" and a music video for "BEcause."
Dan + Shay perform, dance at bar in 'Lying' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Dan + Shay perform, dance at bar in 'Lying' music video
July 30 (UPI) -- Country music duo Dan + Shay released a video for "Lying," a new single from their album "Good Things."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
Tik-Tok star Anthony Barajas dead at 19
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
'GH,' 'Port Charles' alum Jay Pickett dies on film set at age 60
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Kathy Griffin has lung cancer: 'It's been a helluva 4 years'
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren Maxwell dies at age 4
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Casts announced for Broadway's 'Take Me Out,' 'Hamilton'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/