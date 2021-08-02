Advertisement
Aug. 2, 2021 / 7:11 AM

Ariana Grande to perform in 'Fortnite' for Rift Tour concert series

By
Ariana Grande is headlining Fortnite's Rift Tour event inside the video game starting on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Ariana Grande is headlining "Fortnite's" Rift Tour event inside the video game starting on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is the latest artist who will appear in online multiplayer game Fortnite for a special performance as part of the game's upcoming Rift Tour event.

The Rift Tour begins Friday with Grande's first performance taking place inside Fortnite at 6 p.m. EDT.

Grande will also be performing Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT and Sunday at 12 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. EDT and 6 p.m. EDT.

Fortnite developer Epic Games recommends that players login to Fortnite 60 minutes before showtime. The Rift Tour playlist will go live 30 minutes before each show.

Players can also purchase an Ariana Grande skin for use in the game starting on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.

Any player that attends the Rift Tour will receive the Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative umbrella. Other cosmetic items for use in Fortnite can also be obtained by completing quests before the Rift Tour begins.

Travis Scott, J Balvin and BTS have also performed virtually inside the video game.

Grande will be a judge alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on Season 21 of The Voice, which premieres Sept. 20 on NBC.

Ariana Grande through the years

Ariana Grande arrives for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on March 31, 2012. Grande starred in multiple Nickelodeon shows, including "Victorious" and "Sam & Cat." Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Ariana Grande takes her coach's chair in 'The Voice' Season 21 teaser Ariana Grande performs live among flowers in 'POV' video

