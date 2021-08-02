Ariana Grande to perform in 'Fortnite' for Rift Tour concert series

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande is the latest artist who will appear in online multiplayer game Fortnite for a special performance as part of the game's upcoming Rift Tour event.

The Rift Tour begins Friday with Grande's first performance taking place inside Fortnite at 6 p.m. EDT.

Advertisement

Grande will also be performing Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT and Sunday at 12 a.m. EDT, 10 a.m. EDT and 6 p.m. EDT.

Fortnite developer Epic Games recommends that players login to Fortnite 60 minutes before showtime. The Rift Tour playlist will go live 30 minutes before each show.

Players can also purchase an Ariana Grande skin for use in the game starting on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT.

Any player that attends the Rift Tour will receive the Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative umbrella. Other cosmetic items for use in Fortnite can also be obtained by completing quests before the Rift Tour begins.

Travis Scott, J Balvin and BTS have also performed virtually inside the video game.





Advertisement

Grande will be a judge alongside Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on Season 21 of The Voice, which premieres Sept. 20 on NBC.