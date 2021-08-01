Advertisement
Aug. 1, 2021 / 1:02 PM

Rapper DaBaby dropped from Sunday's Lollapalooza lineup

DaBaby won't be performing at&nbsp;Lollapalooza this weekend as planned. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
DaBaby won't be performing at Lollapalooza this weekend as planned. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper DaBaby has been dropped from Sunday's lineup for the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

"Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage," the event's Twitter feed said.

DaBaby has been under fire from online detractors all week for remarks he made about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ people at his recent Rolling Loud performance.

He responded to the backlash on Twitter last Tuesday.

"Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y'all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies But the LGBT community... I ain't trippin on y'all, do you. y'all business is y'all business," the artist tweeted.

He was still dropped as a brand ambassador for Boohoo Man clothing and he was cut from the bill of a benefit concert for the Working Families Party.

Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion and Journey are among the stars performing at Lollapalooza this weekend. Hulu is live-streaming the festival.

The event, which is Chicago's biggest music festival, was projected to draw 100,000 over four days.

All spectators must be vaccinated or have a negative test. And starting Saturday, masks were required for the final two days.

