Kanye West planning 2nd Atlanta listening party for 'Donda'

July 31 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West is planning a second listening party for his new album, Donda, in Atlanta on Thursday night.

Live Nation said Friday the event is once again to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tickets cost between $30 and $75, and will be available for purchase starting Monday at Ticketmaster.

West, 44, unveiled his 10th studio record at a party held at the venue earlier this week. It set a new Apple Music Global Livestream record with 3.3 million viewers.

TMZ cited unnamed sources as saying West is reworking the event to give fans a new experience.

Donda is named after West's late mom, who died at age 58 in 2007.

The record features several new songs, including collaborations with Jay Z, the late Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby and other artists.

Billboard said the album was originally expected to be released on July 23, but is now slated to go on sale on Aug. 6.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @kanyewest Presents The Donda Album Release at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug 5. Tickets go on sale Monday, Aug 2 at 10am ET here: https://t.co/sCW1KsYJKZ pic.twitter.com/ecVUjK3Zdx— Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 30, 2021