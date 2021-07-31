Advertisement
Music
July 31, 2021 / 11:16 AM

Kanye West planning 2nd Atlanta listening party for 'Donda'

By
Kanye West is planning a second listening part for his forthcoming album, Donda. File&nbsp;Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Kanye West is planning a second listening part for his forthcoming album, "Donda." File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Rapper Kanye West is planning a second listening party for his new album, Donda, in Atlanta on Thursday night.

Live Nation said Friday the event is once again to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Advertisement

Tickets cost between $30 and $75, and will be available for purchase starting Monday at Ticketmaster.

West, 44, unveiled his 10th studio record at a party held at the venue earlier this week. It set a new Apple Music Global Livestream record with 3.3 million viewers.

TMZ cited unnamed sources as saying West is reworking the event to give fans a new experience.

Donda is named after West's late mom, who died at age 58 in 2007.

The record features several new songs, including collaborations with Jay Z, the late Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby and other artists.

Billboard said the album was originally expected to be released on July 23, but is now slated to go on sale on Aug. 6.



Advertisement

Read More

Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack' The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul' James Purefoy: Being self on 'Wine Show' 'slightly daunting prospect'

Latest Headlines

The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 hours ago
The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart
July 31 (UPI) -- Late rapper Pop Smoke's "Faith" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video
Music // 23 hours ago
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video
July 30 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released the EP "Summer Holiday" and a music video for "BEcause."
Dan + Shay perform, dance at bar in 'Lying' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Dan + Shay perform, dance at bar in 'Lying' music video
July 30 (UPI) -- Country music duo Dan + Shay released a video for "Lying," a new single from their album "Good Things."
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak return as Silk Sonic in new 'Skate' video
Music // 1 day ago
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak return as Silk Sonic in new 'Skate' video
July 30 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak perform for a group of roller skaters as Silk Sonic in the duo's new music video for "Skate."
Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
Music // 1 day ago
Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
July 29 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a clip of their music video for "BEcause," the title track from their EP "Summer Holiday."
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
July 29 (UPI) -- Rick Astley's music video for his 1987 song "Never Gonna Give You Up" has reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Music // 2 days ago
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
July 28 (UPI) -- ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died at his home in Houston, the Texas-based rock band announced Wednesday. He was 72.
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
July 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Solar and Moonbyul released a video for "Promise U," a remake of Vibe's song of the same name.
Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'
Music // 2 days ago
Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'
July 28 (UPI) -- Sleigh Bells singer Alexis Krauss portrays an old school country star in the band's latest music video for "Locust Laced," the first single from their upcoming sixth album titled "Texis."
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
Music // 4 days ago
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS performed "I'll Be Missing You," "Permission to Dance" and "Dynamite" on BBC Radio 1.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire
Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire
Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack'
Bob Odenkirk says he had a 'small heart attack'
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/