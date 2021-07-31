Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 31, 2021 / 9:01 AM

The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart

By
The late rapper Pop Smoke has two albums on this weekend's Billboard 200 album chart. Photo by egodi1/Pixabay&nbsp;
The late rapper Pop Smoke has two albums on this weekend's Billboard 200 album chart. Photo by egodi1/Pixabay 

July 31 (UPI) -- Late rapper Pop Smoke's Faith is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is John Mayer's Sob Rock, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 3, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 6, Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 7, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 8, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 9 and Bo Burnham's Inside (The Songs) at No. 10.

Pop Smoke -- whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson -- was shot and killed during a home invasion in February 2020. He would have turned 22 on July 20, 2021.

Read More

Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul' James Purefoy: Being self on 'Wine Show' 'slightly daunting prospect' Jeanine Mason: Liz shouldering 'cosmic responsibility' in 'Roswell' S3 Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal

Latest Headlines

Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video
July 30 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released the EP "Summer Holiday" and a music video for "BEcause."
Dan + Shay perform, dance at bar in 'Lying' music video
Music // 23 hours ago
Dan + Shay perform, dance at bar in 'Lying' music video
July 30 (UPI) -- Country music duo Dan + Shay released a video for "Lying," a new single from their album "Good Things."
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak return as Silk Sonic in new 'Skate' video
Music // 1 day ago
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak return as Silk Sonic in new 'Skate' video
July 30 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak perform for a group of roller skaters as Silk Sonic in the duo's new music video for "Skate."
Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
Music // 1 day ago
Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
July 29 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a clip of their music video for "BEcause," the title track from their EP "Summer Holiday."
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
July 29 (UPI) -- Rick Astley's music video for his 1987 song "Never Gonna Give You Up" has reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Music // 2 days ago
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
July 28 (UPI) -- ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died at his home in Houston, the Texas-based rock band announced Wednesday. He was 72.
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
July 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Solar and Moonbyul released a video for "Promise U," a remake of Vibe's song of the same name.
Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'
Music // 2 days ago
Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'
July 28 (UPI) -- Sleigh Bells singer Alexis Krauss portrays an old school country star in the band's latest music video for "Locust Laced," the first single from their upcoming sixth album titled "Texis."
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
Music // 3 days ago
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS performed "I'll Be Missing You," "Permission to Dance" and "Dynamite" on BBC Radio 1.
EXO's D.O. releases debut solo EP, 'Rose' music video
Music // 4 days ago
EXO's D.O. releases debut solo EP, 'Rose' music video
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released his debut solo EP, "Empathy," and a music video for the title track, "Rose."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
Nicholas Hoult joins Anya Taylor-Joy in 'The Menu'
Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire
Dolly Parton to release song with Reba McEntire
'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga, Adam Driver live a glamorous life in new trailer
'House of Gucci': Lady Gaga, Adam Driver live a glamorous life in new trailer
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
Emily Mortimer: 'Pursuit of Love' is costume drama with 'punk rock soul'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/