The late Pop Smoke's 'Faith' tops the U.S. album chart

Morgan Wallen attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Doja Cat arrives for the 19th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Rodrigo arrives to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci as part of White House Covid vaccine push in Washington, D.C., U.S., on July 14. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

John Mayer arrives for the 57th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The late rapper Pop Smoke has two albums on this weekend's Billboard 200 album chart. Photo by egodi1/Pixabay

July 31 (UPI) -- Late rapper Pop Smoke's Faith is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is John Mayer's Sob Rock, followed by Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 3, Doja Cat's Planet Her at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 6, Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 7, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 8, Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon at No. 9 and Bo Burnham's Inside (The Songs) at No. 10.

Pop Smoke -- whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson -- was shot and killed during a home invasion in February 2020. He would have turned 22 on July 20, 2021.