Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 30, 2021 / 1:01 PM

Dreamcatcher releases new EP, 'BEcause' music video

By
Dreamcatcher released the EP Summer Holiday and a music video for BEcause. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA
Dreamcatcher released the EP "Summer Holiday" and a music video for "BEcause." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

July 30 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the special EP Summer Holiday and a music video for the song "BEcause" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "BEcause" video shows the members of Dreamcatcher take over a spooky hotel. The group is also seen at an eerie abandoned amusement park.

"BEcause" is the title track from Summer Holiday. The EP is Dreamcatcher's first since the mini album Dystopia: Road to Utopia, released in January.

Summer Holiday also features the tracks "Intro," "Airplane," "Whistle," "Alldaylong" and "A Heart of a Sunflower."

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group made its debut in 2017.

Read More

Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You' EXO's D.O. releases debut solo EP, 'Rose' music video

Latest Headlines

Dan + Shay perform, dance at bar in 'Lying' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Dan + Shay perform, dance at bar in 'Lying' music video
July 30 (UPI) -- Country music duo Dan + Shay released a video for "Lying," a new single from their album "Good Things."
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak return as Silk Sonic in new 'Skate' video
Music // 5 hours ago
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak return as Silk Sonic in new 'Skate' video
July 30 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak perform for a group of roller skaters as Silk Sonic in the duo's new music video for "Skate."
Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
Music // 23 hours ago
Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
July 29 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a clip of their music video for "BEcause," the title track from their EP "Summer Holiday."
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
Music // 1 day ago
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
July 29 (UPI) -- Rick Astley's music video for his 1987 song "Never Gonna Give You Up" has reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Music // 1 day ago
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
July 28 (UPI) -- ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died at his home in Houston, the Texas-based rock band announced Wednesday. He was 72.
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
July 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Solar and Moonbyul released a video for "Promise U," a remake of Vibe's song of the same name.
Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'
Music // 2 days ago
Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'
July 28 (UPI) -- Sleigh Bells singer Alexis Krauss portrays an old school country star in the band's latest music video for "Locust Laced," the first single from their upcoming sixth album titled "Texis."
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
Music // 3 days ago
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS performed "I'll Be Missing You," "Permission to Dance" and "Dynamite" on BBC Radio 1.
EXO's D.O. releases debut solo EP, 'Rose' music video
Music // 4 days ago
EXO's D.O. releases debut solo EP, 'Rose' music video
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released his debut solo EP, "Empathy," and a music video for the title track, "Rose."
Taylor Swift releases alternate version of 'The Lakes'
Music // 6 days ago
Taylor Swift releases alternate version of 'The Lakes'
July 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift shared on social media an alternate, orchestral version of her song, "Lakes," in time for the first anniversary of her eighth studio album, "folklore."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/