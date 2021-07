Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak return as Silk Sonic in new 'Skate' video

Bruno Mars arrives for the formal Artist's Dinner honoring the recipients of the 2014 Kennedy Center Honors in December 2014. File Photo by Ron Sachs/Pool | License Photo

Anderson .Paak speaks during the 19th annual BET Awards in June 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bruno Mars accepts the award for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist during the 17th annual BET Awards in June 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Anderson .Paak arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released a new music video for their single "Skate." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak perform for a group of roller skaters as Silk Sonic in the duo's new music video for "Skate."

Mars and .Paak play the drums outside with their band as various women skate around them and dance in the vintage-style clip released on Friday.

Mars also directed the music video alongside Florent Dechard. Philippe Tayag served as co-director.

"Skate" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Tidal, Pandora and Deezer.

The track is the second single Mars and .Paak have released as Silk Sonic following "Leave the Door Open" in March.

Mars and .Paak are set to release a debut album as Silk Sonic titled An Evening with Silk Sonic. No release date has been announced.