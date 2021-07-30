Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 30, 2021 / 7:58 AM

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak return as Silk Sonic in new 'Skate' video

By
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released a new music video for their single Skate. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have released a new music video for their single "Skate." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak perform for a group of roller skaters as Silk Sonic in the duo's new music video for "Skate."

Mars and .Paak play the drums outside with their band as various women skate around them and dance in the vintage-style clip released on Friday.

Advertisement

Mars also directed the music video alongside Florent Dechard. Philippe Tayag served as co-director.

"Skate" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Tidal, Pandora and Deezer.

The track is the second single Mars and .Paak have released as Silk Sonic following "Leave the Door Open" in March.

Mars and .Paak are set to release a debut album as Silk Sonic titled An Evening with Silk Sonic. No release date has been announced.

Read More

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak release 'Leave the Door Open' as Silk Sonic Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak announce new album as band Silk Sonic What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
Music // 18 hours ago
Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview
July 29 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a clip of their music video for "BEcause," the title track from their EP "Summer Holiday."
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
Music // 20 hours ago
Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube
July 29 (UPI) -- Rick Astley's music video for his 1987 song "Never Gonna Give You Up" has reached 1 billion views on YouTube.
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Music // 1 day ago
ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
July 28 (UPI) -- ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill has died at his home in Houston, the Texas-based rock band announced Wednesday. He was 72.
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video
July 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Solar and Moonbyul released a video for "Promise U," a remake of Vibe's song of the same name.
Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'
Music // 1 day ago
Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'
July 28 (UPI) -- Sleigh Bells singer Alexis Krauss portrays an old school country star in the band's latest music video for "Locust Laced," the first single from their upcoming sixth album titled "Texis."
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
Music // 2 days ago
BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS performed "I'll Be Missing You," "Permission to Dance" and "Dynamite" on BBC Radio 1.
EXO's D.O. releases debut solo EP, 'Rose' music video
Music // 3 days ago
EXO's D.O. releases debut solo EP, 'Rose' music video
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released his debut solo EP, "Empathy," and a music video for the title track, "Rose."
Taylor Swift releases alternate version of 'The Lakes'
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift releases alternate version of 'The Lakes'
July 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift shared on social media an alternate, orchestral version of her song, "Lakes," in time for the first anniversary of her eighth studio album, "folklore."
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tops the U.S. album chart
July 24 (UPI) -- Pop music star Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Blackpink share teaser for Japanese version of 'The Album'
Music // 6 days ago
Blackpink share teaser for Japanese version of 'The Album'
July 23 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a teaser for the Japanese version of "The Album" featuring the song "Lovesick Girls."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Scarlett Johansson sues Disney for 'Black Widow' streaming release
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Bob Odenkirk in stable condition, son Nate says 'He's going to be okay'
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
Jamie Lee Curtis says her younger child is transgender
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
'The X Factor' from Simon Cowell canceled after 17 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/