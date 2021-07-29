Trending
July 29, 2021 / 2:04 PM

Dreamcatcher shares 'BEcause' dance preview

Dreamcatcher released a clip of its music video for BEcause, the title track from its EP Summer Holiday. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA
July 29 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a "dance preview" video Thursday for the song "BEcause."

The teaser shows the members of Dreamcatcher holding hands before breaking off to start the dance routine. The group wears matching red, white and black outfits.

"BEcause" is the title track from Dreamcatcher's forthcoming special EP, Summer Holiday. The group will release the mini album and the full "BEcause" video Friday.

Summer Holiday also features the tracks "Intro," "Airplane," "Whistle," "Alldaylong" and "A Heart of a Sunflower."

Summer Holiday will mark Dreamcatcher's first release since Dystopia: Road to Utopia, released in January.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group made its debut in 2017.

