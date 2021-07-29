Rick Astley's 'Never Gonna Give You Up' hits 1B views on YouTube

July 29 (UPI) -- Rick Astley's music video for his 1987 song "Never Gonna Give You Up" has reached 1 billion views on YouTube.

Astley celebrated the feat on Twitter by posting a video of himself talking to fans while out on the water.

"That is mind blowing. The world is a wonderful and beautiful place and I am very lucky," the singer said.

The music video has reached 1 billion views thanks in part to a popular internet joke known as Rickrolling.

The bait and switch prank involves sending someone an internet link on any particular subject, but then linking to "Never Gonna Give You Up" instead.

"Never Gonna Give You Up" is the latest music video to hit 1 billion views on YouTube, following South Korean girl group Blackpink's video for "As If It's Your Last" in April.