Mamamoo's Solar, Moonbyul share sunny 'Promise U' music video

July 28 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Solar and Moonbyul are back with new music.

The K-pop stars, both members of the girl group Mamamoo, released a single and music video for the song "Promise U" on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The "Promise U" video shows Solar and Moonbyul performing together on sunny day by a pool.

"Promise U" is a remake of Vibe's 2002 song of the same name. The song is the first project to debut from the collaboration project Revibe.

Revibe marks the 20th anniversary of Vibe's debut as a group.

Mamamoo also consists of Wheein and Hwasa. The group last released the EP WAW, or Where Are We, and a music video for the song "Where Are We Now" in June.