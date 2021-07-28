Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'

July 28 (UPI) -- Sleigh Bells singer Alexis Krauss portrays an old school country star in the band's latest music video for "Locust Laced," the first single from their upcoming sixth album titled Texis.

Krauss and Sleigh Bells producer/guitarist Derek Miller deliver a retro country performance that is being filmed in front of a live audience in the music video released on Wednesday.

The show gets progressively more wild as Krauss looks distressed and starts running into a brick wall.

The singer runs at the wall one last time and disappears in a puff of smoke.

"I feel like dynamite, I feel like dying tonight," Krauss sings on "Locust Laced," which is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, Tidal, Soundcloud and Pandora.

Sleigh Bells will release Texis on Sept. 10 through label Mom + Pop Music. The duo last released the EP Kid Kruschev in 2017.

Sleigh Bells will also be embarking on a fall 2021 and winter 2022 tour in support of Texis. Kills Birds will be the opening act for the fall dates.