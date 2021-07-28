Trending
Music
July 28, 2021 / 12:33 PM

Sleigh Bells announce new album 'Texis,' release video for 'Locust Laced'

By

July 28 (UPI) -- Sleigh Bells singer Alexis Krauss portrays an old school country star in the band's latest music video for "Locust Laced," the first single from their upcoming sixth album titled Texis.

Krauss and Sleigh Bells producer/guitarist Derek Miller deliver a retro country performance that is being filmed in front of a live audience in the music video released on Wednesday.

The show gets progressively more wild as Krauss looks distressed and starts running into a brick wall.

The singer runs at the wall one last time and disappears in a puff of smoke.

"I feel like dynamite, I feel like dying tonight," Krauss sings on "Locust Laced," which is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube, Deezer, Tidal, Soundcloud and Pandora.

Sleigh Bells will release Texis on Sept. 10 through label Mom + Pop Music. The duo last released the EP Kid Kruschev in 2017.

Sleigh Bells will also be embarking on a fall 2021 and winter 2022 tour in support of Texis. Kills Birds will be the opening act for the fall dates.

Music // 18 minutes ago
July 28 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Solar and Moonbyul released a video for "Promise U," a remake of Vibe's song of the same name.
Music // 1 day ago
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS performed "I'll Be Missing You," "Permission to Dance" and "Dynamite" on BBC Radio 1.
Music // 2 days ago
July 26 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released his debut solo EP, "Empathy," and a music video for the title track, "Rose."
Music // 4 days ago
July 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift shared on social media an alternate, orchestral version of her song, "Lakes," in time for the first anniversary of her eighth studio album, "folklore."
Music // 4 days ago
July 24 (UPI) -- Pop music star Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Music // 5 days ago
July 23 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a teaser for the Japanese version of "The Album" featuring the song "Lovesick Girls."
Music // 5 days ago
July 23 (UPI) -- Country music singer Harper Grae welcomed her first child, daughter Declan Monroe, with her wife, Dawn Gates, after a previous miscarriage.
Music // 5 days ago
July 23 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean shared a single and lyric video for "If I Didn't Love You," his duet with Carrie Underwood.
Music // 5 days ago
July 23 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released a video for "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow, a new song from his album "Montero."
Music // 5 days ago
July 23 (UPI) -- Kanye West premiered his 10th album, "Donda," at a listening party attended by Kim Kardashian and their kids.
