Music
July 27, 2021 / 10:09 AM

BTS cover Puff Daddy, Faith Evans' song 'I'll Be Missing You'

By
BTS performed I'll Be Missing You, Permission to Dance and Dynamite on BBC Radio 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS covered Puff Daddy and Faith Evans' song "I'll Be Missing You" during an appearance on BBC Radio 1.

The K-pop group performed the song Tuesday during BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge segment.

Puff Daddy and Evans released "I'll Be Missing You" in May 1997 as a tribute to Evans' late husband, Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace, who was killed in March 1997. The song samples the Police's 1983 hit single "Every Breath You Take."

BTS member RM rapped the opening verse and was joined by the other members for the chorus.

BTS also performed "Permission to Dance," a new song from its single album Butter. BTS released Butter and the "Permission to Dance" music video earlier this month.

In addition, BTS performed "Dynamite," its first song released entirely in English. BTS released the song and a music video for the single in August 2020.

"'Dynamite' sends a message of happiness and confidence," Suga said at the time. "Even though you're going through tough times, let's do what we can and find freedom and happiness through dance and music. The song is dedicated to all the people who feel like that have fallen down while running a marathon."

BTS performed "Butter" and "Permission to Dance" during its comeback special A Butterful Getaway with BTS this month.

The group was appointed special envoy by South Korean president Moon Jae-in last week.

BTS consists of RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V. The group made its debut in 2013.

