July 26, 2021 / 12:57 PM

EXO's D.O. releases debut solo EP, 'Rose' music video

July 26 (UPI) -- South Korean singer D.O. is back with new music.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released his debut solo EP, Empathy, and a music video for the song "Rose" on Monday.

The "Rose" video shows D.O. avoid disasters while enjoying a sunny day in his neighborhood.

"Rose" is the title track from Empathy. The mini album also features the songs "I'm Gonna Love You" featuring Wonstein, "My Love," "It's Love," "Dad," "I'm Fine," "Rose (English version)" and "Si Fueras Mia."

"I'm nervous yet excited about my first solo album. I hope the music makes you happy," D.O. said.

D.O. previously released the solo single "That's Okay" for SM Station Season 3 in 2019.

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun. The group last released the EP Don't Fight the Feeling in June.

