Taylor Swift releases alternate version of 'The Lakes'

July 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift shared on social media an alternate, orchestral version of her song, "Lakes," in time for the first anniversary of her eighth studio album, folklore.

"To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of 'The Lakes,'" Swift tweeted Saturday. "Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine and the stories we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore."

The orchestral version of the hit was a bonus track on the album.

Producer Jack Antonoff talked to Billboard last week about working on the song.

"On one of my favorite songs on folklore, 'The Lakes,' there was this big orchestral version, and Taylor was like, 'Eh, make it small,'" Antonoff recalled.

"I had gotten lost in the string arrangements and all this stuff, and I took everything out. I was just like, 'Oh, my God!' We were not together because that record was made [remotely], but I remember being in the studio alone like, 'Holy [expletive,] this is so perfect.'"