Advertisement
Music
July 24, 2021 / 11:21 AM

Taylor Swift releases alternate version of 'The Lakes'

By
Taylor Swift shared on social media Saturday a bonus track of Lakes from her 1-year-old album, folklore. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Taylor Swift shared on social media Saturday a bonus track of "Lakes" from her 1-year-old album, "folklore." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift shared on social media an alternate, orchestral version of her song, "Lakes," in time for the first anniversary of her eighth studio album, folklore.

"To say thank you for all you have done to make this album what it was, I wanted to give you the original version of 'The Lakes,'" Swift tweeted Saturday. "Happy 1 year anniversary to Rebekah, Betty, Inez, James, Augustine and the stories we all created around them. Happy Anniversary, folklore."

Advertisement

The orchestral version of the hit was a bonus track on the album.

Producer Jack Antonoff talked to Billboard last week about working on the song.

"On one of my favorite songs on folklore, 'The Lakes,' there was this big orchestral version, and Taylor was like, 'Eh, make it small,'" Antonoff recalled.

"I had gotten lost in the string arrangements and all this stuff, and I took everything out. I was just like, 'Oh, my God!' We were not together because that record was made [remotely], but I remember being in the studio alone like, 'Holy [expletive,] this is so perfect.'"

Read More

Michelle Monaghan to play dual roles in Netflix show Independent Spirit Awards won't be on Oscars eve next year 'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure Chris Wood: 2021 'Masters of the Universe' series has wider appeal

Latest Headlines

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 hour ago
Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tops the U.S. album chart
July 24 (UPI) -- Pop music star Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.
Blackpink share teaser for Japanese version of 'The Album'
Music // 22 hours ago
Blackpink share teaser for Japanese version of 'The Album'
July 23 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a teaser for the Japanese version of "The Album" featuring the song "Lovesick Girls."
Harper Grae gives birth to baby girl: 'She is pure magic'
Music // 22 hours ago
Harper Grae gives birth to baby girl: 'She is pure magic'
July 23 (UPI) -- Country music singer Harper Grae welcomed her first child, daughter Declan Monroe, with her wife, Dawn Gates, after a previous miscarriage.
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood release new song 'If I Didn't Love You'
Music // 1 day ago
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood release new song 'If I Didn't Love You'
July 23 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean shared a single and lyric video for "If I Didn't Love You," his duet with Carrie Underwood.
Lil Nas X breaks out of prison in 'Industry Baby' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Lil Nas X breaks out of prison in 'Industry Baby' music video
July 23 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released a video for "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow, a new song from his album "Montero."
Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda'
Music // 1 day ago
Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda'
July 23 (UPI) -- Kanye West premiered his 10th album, "Donda," at a listening party attended by Kim Kardashian and their kids.
EXO's D.O. rides a bike in 'Rose' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
EXO's D.O. rides a bike in 'Rose' music video teaser
July 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released a preview of his video for "Rose," the title track from his EP "Empathy."
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Music // 1 day ago
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
July 22 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones announced rescheduled dates for the U.S. leg of their "No Filter" tour.
Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album
July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a "thunderous trailer" for its forthcoming album, "Noeasy."
Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
Music // 2 days ago
Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
July 21 (UPI) -- Brandi Carlile released a music video for "Right on Time," a new single from her album "In These Silent Days."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals'
'Settlers' made Sofia Boutella 'question my morals'
Rob Zombie offers first look at his version of Herman Munster
Rob Zombie offers first look at his version of Herman Munster
Google announces 'Doodle Champion Island Games'
Google announces 'Doodle Champion Island Games'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/