Music
July 24, 2021 / 10:01 AM

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' tops the U.S. album chart

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this weekend. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this weekend. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Pop music star Olivia Rodrigo's Sour is the No. 1 album in the United States this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Doja Cat's Planet Her, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 4 and Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 6, Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost at No. 7, Bo Burnham's Inside (The Songs) at No. 8, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 9 and Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain at No. 10.

Latest Headlines

Blackpink share teaser for Japanese version of 'The Album'
Music // 20 hours ago
Blackpink share teaser for Japanese version of 'The Album'
July 23 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released a teaser for the Japanese version of "The Album" featuring the song "Lovesick Girls."
Harper Grae gives birth to baby girl: 'She is pure magic'
Music // 21 hours ago
Harper Grae gives birth to baby girl: 'She is pure magic'
July 23 (UPI) -- Country music singer Harper Grae welcomed her first child, daughter Declan Monroe, with her wife, Dawn Gates, after a previous miscarriage.
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood release new song 'If I Didn't Love You'
Music // 22 hours ago
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood release new song 'If I Didn't Love You'
July 23 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean shared a single and lyric video for "If I Didn't Love You," his duet with Carrie Underwood.
Lil Nas X breaks out of prison in 'Industry Baby' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Lil Nas X breaks out of prison in 'Industry Baby' music video
July 23 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released a video for "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow, a new song from his album "Montero."
Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda'
Music // 1 day ago
Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda'
July 23 (UPI) -- Kanye West premiered his 10th album, "Donda," at a listening party attended by Kim Kardashian and their kids.
EXO's D.O. rides a bike in 'Rose' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
EXO's D.O. rides a bike in 'Rose' music video teaser
July 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released a preview of his video for "Rose," the title track from his EP "Empathy."
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Music // 1 day ago
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
July 22 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones announced rescheduled dates for the U.S. leg of their "No Filter" tour.
Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album
July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a "thunderous trailer" for its forthcoming album, "Noeasy."
Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
Music // 2 days ago
Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
July 21 (UPI) -- Brandi Carlile released a music video for "Right on Time," a new single from her album "In These Silent Days."
Coldplay's next album due out on Oct. 15
Music // 3 days ago
Coldplay's next album due out on Oct. 15
July 21 (UPI) -- British rock band Coldplay has announced its next album, "Music of the Spheres," is set for release on Oct. 15.
