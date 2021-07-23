Lil Nas X breaks out of prison in 'Industry Baby' music video

July 23 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is back with new music.

The 22-year-old singer and rapper released a single and music video for the song "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow on Friday.

In the "Industry Baby" video, Lil Nas X is sentenced to five years in prison. He is seen dancing naked in the showers with other inmates and working out in the yard before escaping the building with Harlow's help.

Lil Nas X shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos from the "Industry Baby" video shoot. He captioned the post with lyrics from the song.

"You was never really rootin for me anyway!!!! When Im back up at the top I waannna hear u say!!" Lil Nas X wrote.

"Industry Baby" is a new single from Lil Nas X's forthcoming debut studio album, Montero. The album also features the singles "Holiday," "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and "Sun Goes Down."

Lil Nas X released a music video for "Sun Goes Down" in May that shows him comforting his younger self.

Lil Nas X is also known for the singles "Old Town Road" and "Panini." He released his debut EP, 7, in June 2019.