Music
July 23, 2021 / 9:21 AM

Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda'

By
Kanye West premiered his 10th album, Donda, at a listening party attended by Kim Kardashian and their kids. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI
Kanye West premiered his 10th album, "Donda," at a listening party attended by Kim Kardashian and their kids. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

July 23 (UPI) -- Kanye West is back with new music.

The 44-year-old rapper premiered his 10th studio album, Donda, at a listening party Thursday.

West performed the album at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The event live streamed on Apple Music.

West shared a photo ahead of the listening party Thursday on Instagram that showed him having a quiet moment offstage.



Donda, named after West's late mom, who died at age 58 in 2007, features several new songs, including collaborations with Jay Z, Pop Smoke, Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby and other artists.

Jay Z's former music streaming service Tidal shared a clip of "Throne."

West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and their four children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, attended the listening party. Kardashian filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage.

Other guests included Shaquille O'Neal, CeeLo Green, Big Boi and Jadakiss.

West will release Donda on Friday. The album is his first since Jesus is King, released in October 2019.

Moments from Kanye West's career

Kanye West appears with his award at the World Music Awards in Las Vegas on September 15, 2004. The next month, West won three awards at the Source Hip-Hop Awards. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

