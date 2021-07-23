Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 23, 2021 / 11:55 AM

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood release new song 'If I Didn't Love You'

By
Jason Aldean shared a single and lyric video for If I Didn't Love You, his duet with Carrie Underwood. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jason Aldean shared a single and lyric video for "If I Didn't Love You," his duet with Carrie Underwood. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean is back with new music.

The 44-year-old country music singer released a single and lyric video Friday for his song "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood.

Advertisement

In the new duet, Aldean and Underwood sing about heartbreak and being hung up on an ex.

"If I didn't love you I'd be good by now / I'd be better than barely getting by somehow / Yeah it would be easy not to miss you / Wonder about who's with you / Turn the 'want you' off whenever I want to / If I didn't love you," the pair sing.

The lyric video shows Aldean and Underwood recording the song in a studio.

"Had a blast in the studio singing with @jasonaldean on #IfIDidntLoveYou, which is out today! Hope you all enjoy it!" Underwood wrote on Instagram.

Aldean had teased the song Wednesday by sharing a promo photo with Underwood's name blanked out. Underwood responded to the post Thursday with a raised hand emoji.

"If I Didn't Love You" is Aldean's first new music since his ninth studio album, 9, released in November 2019.

Underwood released her eighth studio album, My Savior, in March.

Moments from Carrie Underwood's career

Carrie Underwood performs in Sunrise, Fla., on June 12, 2005. In May 2005, Underwood was crowned "American Idol" at the age of 22. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Morgan Wallen on using racial slur: 'In our minds, it's playful' Lil Nas X breaks out of prison in 'Industry Baby' music video Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lil Nas X breaks out of prison in 'Industry Baby' music video
Music // 3 hours ago
Lil Nas X breaks out of prison in 'Industry Baby' music video
July 23 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released a video for "Industry Baby" with Jack Harlow, a new song from his album "Montero."
Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda'
Music // 3 hours ago
Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda'
July 23 (UPI) -- Kanye West premiered his 10th album, "Donda," at a listening party attended by Kim Kardashian and their kids.
EXO's D.O. rides a bike in 'Rose' music video teaser
Music // 22 hours ago
EXO's D.O. rides a bike in 'Rose' music video teaser
July 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O. released a preview of his video for "Rose," the title track from his EP "Empathy."
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Music // 1 day ago
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
July 22 (UPI) -- The Rolling Stones announced rescheduled dates for the U.S. leg of their "No Filter" tour.
Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album
July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a "thunderous trailer" for its forthcoming album, "Noeasy."
Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
Music // 1 day ago
Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
July 21 (UPI) -- Brandi Carlile released a music video for "Right on Time," a new single from her album "In These Silent Days."
Coldplay's next album due out on Oct. 15
Music // 2 days ago
Coldplay's next album due out on Oct. 15
July 21 (UPI) -- British rock band Coldplay has announced its next album, "Music of the Spheres," is set for release on Oct. 15.
TXT shares schedule for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album
Music // 2 days ago
TXT shares schedule for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album
July 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will release concept photos, a track list and video teasers for "The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape."
Blake Shelton, Toby Keith join iHeartCountry Festival
Music // 3 days ago
Blake Shelton, Toby Keith join iHeartCountry Festival
July 20 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and more have joined the lineup for the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival.
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Music // 3 days ago
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
July 20 (UPI) -- Lorde will be releasing another single from her upcoming album, "Solar Power," titled "Stoned at the Nail Salon" on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Frank Fritz officially out at 'American Pickers'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Rolling Stones to resume 'No Filter' tour in September
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda'
Kanye West returns with new album 'Donda'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/