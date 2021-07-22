Trending
July 22, 2021 / 2:08 PM

EXO's D.O. rides a bike in 'Rose' music video teaser

July 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer D.O. is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, shared a preview Thursday of his video for the song "Rose."

The teaser shows D.O. leaving his house and riding a bike through town on a sunny day.

"Rose" is the title track from D.O.'s debut solo EP, Empathy. D.O. will release the mini album and the full "Rose" music video July 26.

D.O. released a mood sampler for Empathy earlier this month that shows him experiencing writer's block while at home.

The singer shared a new mood sampler Wednesday that shows him presenting a bouquet of flowers from behind his back.

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun. The group last released the EP Don't Fight the Feeling in June.

