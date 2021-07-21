Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 21, 2021 / 1:18 PM

Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album

By

July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is gearing up to release a new album.

The K-pop group shared a movie trailer for the album, titled Noeasy, on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In the "thunderous trailer," the members of Stray Kids prepare to battle a "sound monster," a monster that grows stronger by devouring the world's sounds.

Noeasy is Stray Kids' first full album since Go Live, released in June 2020. The group will release Noeasy on Aug. 23.

Stray Kids released In Life, a repackaged version of Go Live, in September and the Japanese EP All In in November. The group last released a single and music video for the song "Mixtape: Oh" in June.

Stray Kids had confirmed its second full album in a video teasing its 2021 projects released in December.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2018.

Read More

BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea TXT shares schedule for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album BTS perform 'Butter,' 'Permission to Dance' in videos from comeback special What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
Music // 26 minutes ago
Brandi Carlile shares 'Right on Time' music video directed by Courteney Cox
July 21 (UPI) -- Brandi Carlile released a music video for "Right on Time," a new single from her album "In These Silent Days."
Coldplay's next album due out on Oct. 15
Music // 5 hours ago
Coldplay's next album due out on Oct. 15
July 21 (UPI) -- British rock band Coldplay has announced its next album, "Music of the Spheres," is set for release on Oct. 15.
TXT shares schedule for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album
Music // 22 hours ago
TXT shares schedule for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album
July 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together will release concept photos, a track list and video teasers for "The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape."
Blake Shelton, Toby Keith join iHeartCountry Festival
Music // 1 day ago
Blake Shelton, Toby Keith join iHeartCountry Festival
July 20 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and more have joined the lineup for the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival.
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Music // 1 day ago
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
July 20 (UPI) -- Lorde will be releasing another single from her upcoming album, "Solar Power," titled "Stoned at the Nail Salon" on Wednesday.
Farm Aid returning in September with Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson
Music // 1 day ago
Farm Aid returning in September with Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson
July 20 (UPI) -- The Farm Aid festival is returning to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 25 with a live audience.
Pearl Jam set to headline second encore weekend of Ohana Festival
Music // 1 day ago
Pearl Jam set to headline second encore weekend of Ohana Festival
July 19 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam will be headlining an encore weekend of the Ohana Festival, which is set to take place on Oct. 1-2.
TXT shares countdown teaser for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album
Music // 1 day ago
TXT shares countdown teaser for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album
July 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Tomorrow X Together shared a teaser for "The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape," a repackaged version of its album "The Chaos Chapter: Freeze."
The Killers to release 'Pressure Machine' album in August
Music // 2 days ago
The Killers to release 'Pressure Machine' album in August
July 19 (UPI) -- The Killers will release a new album, "Pressure Machine," and kick off a North American tour in August.
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August
Music // 2 days ago
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August
July 19 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will reunite for a two-night event in honor of Bennett's 95th birthday following his diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Dolly Parton recreates Playboy cover for husband's birthday
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
Jessa Duggar gives birth to fourth child
James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer
James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer
HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa
HBO Max orders rock climbing series 'The Climb' with Jason Momoa
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/