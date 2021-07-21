Stray Kids prepare for battle in trailer for 'Noeasy' album

July 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is gearing up to release a new album.

The K-pop group shared a movie trailer for the album, titled Noeasy, on Wednesday.

In the "thunderous trailer," the members of Stray Kids prepare to battle a "sound monster," a monster that grows stronger by devouring the world's sounds.

Noeasy is Stray Kids' first full album since Go Live, released in June 2020. The group will release Noeasy on Aug. 23.

Stray Kids released In Life, a repackaged version of Go Live, in September and the Japanese EP All In in November. The group last released a single and music video for the song "Mixtape: Oh" in June.

Stray Kids had confirmed its second full album in a video teasing its 2021 projects released in December.

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group made its debut in 2018.