Coldplay's next album due out on Oct. 15

July 21 (UPI) -- British rock band Coldplay has announced its next album, Music of the Spheres, is set for release on Oct. 15.

The record can now be pre-ordered.

Advertisement

The band -- known for its hits "Viva la Vida," "Yellow," "Fix You" and "Something Just Like This" -- was recently booked to perform at the Global Citizen Concert on Sept. 25.

The lineup for the mega-show will also include BTS, The Weeknd, Lorde and Ed Sheeran.

Coldplay's last album, Everyday Life, went on sale in 2019. It featured the singles, "Orphans," "Daddy," "Champion of the World," "Cry Cry Cry" and "Arabesque."