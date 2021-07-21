Trending
July 21, 2021 / 8:03 AM

Coldplay's next album due out on Oct. 15

Chris Martin and Coldplay perform during a taped free concert in front of One World Trade Center and the Manhattan skyline for Macy's Fourth of July special in New York City on June 17. The band's next album will be released in October. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- British rock band Coldplay has announced its next album, Music of the Spheres, is set for release on Oct. 15.

The record can now be pre-ordered.

The band -- known for its hits "Viva la Vida," "Yellow," "Fix You" and "Something Just Like This" -- was recently booked to perform at the Global Citizen Concert on Sept. 25.

The lineup for the mega-show will also include BTS, The Weeknd, Lorde and Ed Sheeran.

Coldplay's last album, Everyday Life, went on sale in 2019. It featured the singles, "Orphans," "Daddy," "Champion of the World," "Cry Cry Cry" and "Arabesque."

