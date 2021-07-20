TXT shares schedule for 'Fight or Escape' repackaged album

July 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band TXT is sharing an official schedule for its first repackaged album.

The K-pop group posted a schedule of events Tuesday for its forthcoming album, The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape.

TXT will hold the event #LOOKBACK_MOA on Friday before releasing a "Fight"-themed concept photo and concept clip Aug. 2 and 3. The group will share an "Escape"-themed concept photo and concept clip Aug. 5 and 6.

TXT will release a track list for Fight or Escape on Aug. 7. It will be followed by an album preview Aug. 11 and music video teasers Aug. 15 and 16.

TXT will release Fight or Escape and the full music video Aug. 17.

TXT shared a countdown teaser for Fight or Escape on Monday after announcing the album Sunday.

The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape is a repackaged version of TXT's second album, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze. TXT released Freeze and a music video for "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You" in May.





Freeze also features the single "Magic," which TXT released a performance video for in June.

TXT consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Heuningkai. The group made its debut in 2019.