Lorde to release new single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' on Wednesday

July 20 (UPI) -- Lorde will be releasing another single from her upcoming album, Solar Power, titled "Stoned at the Nail Salon" on Wednesday.

The singer's official website announced the single on Tuesday by uploading yellow cover art for the track.

Advertisement

"Stoned at the Nail Salon" will be available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. The song follows the release of the album's title track in June.

Lorde previously released a music video for the "Solar Power" song that featured the 24-year-old enjoying an active day at the beach.

The Solar Power album will be released on Aug. 20. The album is Lorde's third and follows the 2017 release of Melodrama.

Lorde defended Solar Power's revealing album cover on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in June. The cover is a down-below shot of Lorde jumping over a friend while wearing a bikini on the beach.

"It's a little hardcore but it was just so joyful to me. It felt like innocent and playful and a little bit like feral and sexy," Lorde said.

"You've got to do it while you've got it you know," she continued.



