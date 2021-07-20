Farm Aid returning in September with Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson

July 20 (UPI) -- The Farm Aid festival is returning to the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 25 with a live audience.

Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds and Margo Price will be performing.

Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Bettye LaVette, Jamey Johnson, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Particle Kid and Ian Mellencamp are also a part of the festival lineup.

Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 10 a.m. EDT through LiveNation.com.

Farm Aid, first started in 1985, has raised over $60 million to help family farmers. Last year's event was livestreamed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other. I'm so glad we can come together again at Farm Aid 2021. When we combine music, family farmers and good food, we have the power to grow the kind of agriculture that strengthens all of us," Nelson said in a statement.