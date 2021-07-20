Trending
July 20, 2021 / 11:27 AM

Blake Shelton, Toby Keith join iHeartCountry Festival

By
Blake Shelton (R) and his wife Gwen Stefani arrive for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in January 2020. Shelton will be performing at the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival along with Toby Keith, Little Big Town and Carly Pearce. Bobby Bones is hosting. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 20 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and more have joined the lineup for the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival.

Little Big Town, Jake Owen, Lee Brice, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell and Chase Rice will also be performing at the event, which takes place Oct. 30 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

iHeartMedia country personality Bobby Bones will be serving as the host.

The event will be livestreamed through LiveXLive and broadcasted across iHeartMedia's country music radio stations.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday at 1 p.m. EDT.

"The iHeartCountry Festival is one of country music's most-anticipated nights, and this year is especially exciting. Live music is back, and we can't wait to return to the Frank Erwin Center with this iconic lineup," Rod Phillips, executive vice president of programming for iHeartCountry said in a statement.

Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani recently confirmed their marriage by releasing photos from their wedding.

