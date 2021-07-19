Pearl Jam set to headline second encore weekend of Ohana Festival

July 19 (UPI) -- Pearl Jam will be headlining an encore weekend of the Ohana Festival, which is set to take place on Oct. 1-2.

Pearl Jam will be performing both nights of Ohana Encore after the band and frontman Eddie Vedder headline different nights of the original Ohana Festival, which takes place Sept. 24-26.

Beck, Lord Huron, White Reaper, ZZ Ward, Pluralone, St. Panther and Vanillaroma will also be performing on night one of Ohana Encore.

Brandi Carlile, Sleater-Kinney, Margo Price, NHC, Amythyst Kiah, Joe Wong and the Nite Creatures and Naked Giants will also be performing on night two.

Announcing @TheOhanaFest's Encore Weekend, taking place October 1st and 2nd! Tickets on sale Friday, July 23rd at 10am PT: https://t.co/cxyXdqYnYi pic.twitter.com/Dw6VSiWJvL— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) July 19, 2021

Tickets for Ohana Encore go on sale Friday at 1 p.m. EDT. The second weekend also takes place from Doheny State Beach located in Dana Point, Calif.

Pearl Jam last released the album Gigaton in March 2020. The project included the single "Dance of the Clairvoyants."



