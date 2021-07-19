Trending
July 19, 2021 / 11:04 AM

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to perform together 'one last time' in August

By
Lady Gaga (L) and Tony Bennett will reunite for a two-night event in honor of Bennett's 95th birthday following his diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
Lady Gaga (L) and Tony Bennett will reunite for a two-night event in honor of Bennett's 95th birthday following his diagnosis with Alzheimer's disease. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will perform together "one last time" at a pair of shows in August.

Lady Gaga confirmed Monday that she and Bennett will reunite for a two-night event in New York in honor of Bennett's 95th birthday.

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga will take place Aug. 3 and 5 at Radio City Music Hall. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. EDT.

"I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony's 95th birthday with him at these special shows," Lady Gaga tweeted.

Variety said ticketholders will be required to show proof of vaccination. No phones will be allowed inside the venue, with attendants to collect smart devices and put them in Yondr pouches that can only be opened at lobby unlocking stations.

"We couldn't be prouder to host such a special engagement with two of the most iconic entertainers of our time," Madison Square Garden Entertainment executive vice president of live Darren Pfeffer said. "Both Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga are synonymous with New York City, making the great stage at Radio City Music Hall the perfect place to honor their decade long friendship and celebrate Mr. Bennett's 95th birthday."

Lady Gaga and Bennett previously performed together at Radio City Music Hall in 2015.

In February, Bennett and his family announced that Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. Bennett's wife, Susan Bennett, said Bennett is "incapable of understanding the disease" and his condition but retains his love for music.

Lady Gaga and Bennett released the album Cheek to Cheek in September 2014. The pair started recording a second album together in 2018 that is expected to be released this year.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

