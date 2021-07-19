Trending
July 19, 2021

The Killers to release 'Pressure Machine' album in August

By
The Killers will release a new album, Pressure Machine, and kick off a North American tour in August. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
July 19 (UPI) -- The Killers will release a new album in August.

The rock band announced in a press release Monday that it will release its seventh studio album, Pressure Machine, on Aug. 13.

The Killers produced the album with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado, who previously collaborated with the group on its 2020 album, Imploding the Mirage.

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers said Pressure Machine emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic after "everything came to this grinding halt."

"And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence that record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records," he said.

Pressure Machine is inspired by Nephi, Utah, the small Southwestern town where Flowers lived from ages 10 to 16.

"We were discussing [Brandon] moving to Nephi as a kid and being stuck in the middle of nowhere," drummer Ronnie Vannucci, Jr., said. "And during COVID-19, it started to feel like we were in the middle of nowhere."

"I discovered this grief that I hadn't dealt with," Flowers added. "Many memories of my time in Nephi are tender. But the ones tied to fear or great sadness were emotionally charged. I've got more understanding now than when we started the band, and hopefully I was able to do justice to these stories and these lives in this little town that I grew up in."

The Killers shared cover art for the album on Instagram. Photographer Wes Johnson captured the image just outside Nephi.



The Killers will promote the album with a new North American tour. The venture begins Aug. 19 in Vancouver, B.C., and ends Oct. 8 in Detroit.

