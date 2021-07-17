Advertisement
July 17, 2021 / 8:04 AM

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' is No. 1 album in the U.S.

Olivia Rodrigo's Sour is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this weekend. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this weekend. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Pop star Olivia Rodrigo's Sour is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Doja Cat's Planet Her, followed by Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and G Herbo's 25 at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost at No. 6, Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 7, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 8, Migos' Culture III at No. 9 and Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain at No. 10.

