Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' is No. 1 album in the U.S.

Dua Lipa arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Morgan Wallen attends the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lil Baby performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival in Nevada in 2019. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Doja Cat arrives for the 19th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this weekend. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Pop star Olivia Rodrigo's Sour is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this weekend.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Doja Cat's Planet Her, followed by Lil Baby & Lil Durk's The Voice of the Heroes at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 4 and G Herbo's 25 at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Tyler, the Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost at No. 6, Polo G's Hall of Fame at No. 7, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 8, Migos' Culture III at No. 9 and Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain at No. 10.