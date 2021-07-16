Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 16, 2021 / 1:05 PM

Shakira surfs in 'Don't Wait Up' music video

By
Shakira (L), pictured with Jennifer Lopez, released a video for Don't Wait Up, her first new single in seven months. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Shakira (L), pictured with Jennifer Lopez, released a video for "Don't Wait Up," her first new single in seven months. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- Shakira is back with a new music video.

The 44-year-old Columbian singer released a video Friday for the song "Don't Wait Up."

Advertisement

The "Don't Wait Up" video shows Shakira catching some waves as she surfs and parties on a beach.

"Don't Wait Up is out everywhere now! It's a song for those nights where you just don't want to think about tomorrow," the singer wrote on Instagram.



Advertisement

Shakira had teased the song in a video Tuesday. The video featured a text message conversation with some of the lyrics to "Don't Wait Up."



Advertisement

"Don't Wait Up" is Shakira's first new single in seven months. She released the song "Girl Like Me" with Black Eyed Peas in December and "Me Gusta" with Anuel AA in January 2020.

In addition, "Don't Wait Up" is Shakira's first all-English track since her 2017 songs "When a Woman" and "What We Said" featuring MAGIC!

"I have to say, I'm very nervous because it's my first English song in a long time because I've been focusing on Spanish songs only lately, but this song came about and I'm like, yeah, it's time," Shakira said in an interview with Zane Lowe Friday on Apple Music 1. "It's time to do this again and I'm happy, and I'm so inspired right now."

Shakira released her most recent album, El Dorado, in May 2017.

Read More

Carrie Ann Inaba to return to 'Dancing with the Stars' 'Married at First Sight's Erik Lane, Virginia Coombs to divorce Hulu: What's coming and going in August 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

BTS perform 'Butter,' 'Permission to Dance' in videos from comeback special
Music // 2 hours ago
BTS perform 'Butter,' 'Permission to Dance' in videos from comeback special
July 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared its performances from the comeback special "A Butterful Getaway with BTS."
John Mayer announces North American 'Sob Rock' tour for 2022
Music // 2 hours ago
John Mayer announces North American 'Sob Rock' tour for 2022
July 16 (UPI) -- John Mayer has set a new, North American tour for 2022 in honor of his latest album, "Sob Rock."
Normani, Cardi B team up for 'Wild Side' music video
Music // 8 hours ago
Normani, Cardi B team up for 'Wild Side' music video
July 16 (UPI) -- Normani has joined forces with Cardi B for her new music video for single "Wild Side."
Seventeen shares 'Anyone' dance practice video
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen shares 'Anyone' dance practice video
July 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen gave a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for its new song "Anyone."
Deadmau5 asks fans to help create next music video using 'Core'
Music // 1 day ago
Deadmau5 asks fans to help create next music video using 'Core'
July 15 (UPI) -- Deadmau5 has launched a contest where fans can create content for his next music video using video game creation platform "Core."
EXO's D.O. struggles to write in 'Empathy' mood sampler
Music // 2 days ago
EXO's D.O. struggles to write in 'Empathy' mood sampler
July 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star D.O., a member of the boy band EXO, shared a teaser for his debut solo EP, "Empathy."
Billy Bragg sets new album for October, releases first single
Music // 2 days ago
Billy Bragg sets new album for October, releases first single
July 14 (UPI) -- Billy Bragg has announced a new album for Oct. 8 titled "The Million Things That Never Happened" and released the project's first single "I Will Be Your Shield" on Wednesday.
Ashley Monroe shares blood cancer diagnosis
Music // 2 days ago
Ashley Monroe shares blood cancer diagnosis
July 14 (UPI) -- Country music singer Ashley Monroe was diagnosed with Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia, a rare form of blood cancer.
Halsey releases creepy trailer for 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' film
Music // 3 days ago
Halsey releases creepy trailer for 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' film
July 13 (UPI) -- Halsey has announced a companion film to her upcoming album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" and released the first trailer for the project on Tuesday.
BTS shares 'Permission to Dance' dance practice video
Music // 3 days ago
BTS shares 'Permission to Dance' dance practice video
July 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS gave a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for its "Permission to Dance" music video.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chip, Joanna Gaines address 'low point' preceding 'Fixer Upper' exit
Chip, Joanna Gaines address 'low point' preceding 'Fixer Upper' exit
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
Hoda Kotb says adopting baby No. 3 has been 'slow' process
Hoda Kotb says adopting baby No. 3 has been 'slow' process
Joshua Jackson: Delusions, narcissism drove real-life 'Dr. Death'
Joshua Jackson: Delusions, narcissism drove real-life 'Dr. Death'
'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure
'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/