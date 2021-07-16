John Mayer announces North American 'Sob Rock' tour for 2022

July 16 (UPI) -- John Mayer has set a new, North American tour for 2022 in honor of his latest album, Sob Rock.
The Sob Rock tour will begin on Feb. 17 at the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y., before wrapping up on April 28 at the United Center in Chicago.
Tickets go on sale starting July 23 at 11 a.m. local time.
Mayer released Sob Rock, his eighth studio album, on Friday. The release was produced by Mayer and Don Was and includes the single "Last Train Home" featuring Maren Morris.
The musician also uploaded the music video for album track "Shot in the Dark" on Friday. The old-school inspired clip features Mayer reuniting with a woman in the rain.
Sob Rock is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Soundcloud and Tidal.
Here is the full list of dates for John Mayer's Sob Rock tour
Feb. 17 -- Albany, N.Y., at Times Union Center
Feb. 18 -- Philadelphia, Pa., at Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 20 -- New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Feb. 23 -- Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena
Feb. 25 -- Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 27 -- Toronto, Canada, at Scotiabank Arena
March 1 -- Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena
March 4 -- Boston, Mass., at TD Garden
March 11 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Grand Garden Arena
March 13 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at CA Forum
March 15 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at CA Forum
March 18 -- San Francisco, Calif., at Chase Center
March 22 -- Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena
March 25 -- Salt Lake City, Utah, at Vivint Arena
March 27 -- Denver, Colo., at Ball Arena
April 2 -- Sunrise, Fla., at BB&T Center
April 5 -- Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena
April 8 -- Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
April 11 -- Charlotte, N.C., at Spectrum Center
April 13 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
April 20 -- Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
April 23 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
April 24 -- Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
April 28 -- Chicago, Ill., at United Center