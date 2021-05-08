May 8 (UPI) -- A teaser trailer has been released for Chance the Rapper's upcoming concert film, Magnificent Coloring World.

The movie will be released exclusively through AMC Theatres in the United States. No release date has been announced.

This marks the artist's big-screen debut and celebrates the five-year anniversary of his popular mixtape, Coloring Book.

"As the first individual music artist to distribute a concert film at AMC, Chance continues to break new ground in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this incredible event to the big screen at AMC communities around the country," Nikkole Denson-Randolph, senior vice president of content strategy and inclusive programming at AMC Theatres, said in a statement Friday.

"Chance's love of not only film, but the communal magic of the cinemas and the shared experience of seeing a film together makes this collaboration even more special."