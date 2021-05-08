May 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Moneybagg Yo's Gangsta's Pain is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Young Stoner Life: Slime Language 2 by Young Thug and Various Artists, followed by Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 3, Eric Church's Soul at No. 4 and Justin Bieber's Justice at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Rod Wave's SoulFly at No. 6, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 7, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia at No. 8, Taylor Swift's Fearless (Taylor's Version) at No. 9 and Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon at No. 10.