May 7 (UPI) -- Rock band Styx has announced plans to release, Crash of the Crown, its first new studio album in four years, on June 14.

"A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of Crash of the Crown, Styx's new studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic," a press release said.

Advertisement

The title track to was released Thursday.

"We've never been a protest band. We're more like a gospel caravan trying to send out positive messages wherever we go," Tommy Shaw, who joined the band in December 1975 as a guitarist/vocalist, said in a statement.

"In order to share those positive messages, you have to look at what the problems are first to figure out all the ways you can help make sure everything's going to be alright. That's a very important part of how we do what we do."

New Styx album 'Crash Of The Crown' available everywhere June 18th. Pre-save now and listen to the first single: https://t.co/y0KOYP5BqY pic.twitter.com/doaVYmP4DL— Styx (@STYXtheBand) May 6, 2021

The group released its 16th studio album, The Mission, in 2017. Styx hits include "Mr. Roboto," "Babe," "Come Sail Away," "Lady" and "Show Me the Way."