May 7 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Baekhyun and Seomoon Tak team up in a teaser for their new music video.

Baekhyun, 29, a member of the boy band EXO, joins Tak, 43, a rock singer, in a preview of Tak's forthcoming song, "Hurt."

The "Hurt" teaser shows Baekhyun and Tak perform with live musicians on stage. The pair show off their powerful vocals in the rock song.

A previous teaser for the song showed different moments of Baekhyun and Tak onstage.

Tak will release a single and music video for "Hurt" on May 10.

Tak wished Baekhyun a happy birthday Wednesday by posting two photos with the singer on Instagram.

Baekhyun released the solo EP Bambi in March. EXO also consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun, and released its sixth studio album, Obsession, in 2019.