May 7 (UPI) -- Weezer released on Friday their 15th studio album titled Van Weezer, which had been delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Weezer was delayed in May 2020 after the band released "Hero" from the album, a song dedicated to essential workers.

Van Weezer, a nod to Van Halen, is available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube, Deezer, Tidal and Pandora.

The new album also contains the previously released songs "The End of the Game" and "I Need Some of That."

Van Weezer is here, it's finally time to crank these songs https://t.co/tGZYf8Y084 pic.twitter.com/ru2FtaPb1b— weezer (@Weezer) May 7, 2021

The band released their 14th studio album OK Human in place of Van Weezer in January. The project is a nod to Radiohead's OK Computer and features the single "All My Favorite Songs."

Weezer will be touring in the summer alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy as part of the Hella Mega tour.