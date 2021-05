Weezer arrive for the 61st annual Grammy Awards in February 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rivers Cuomo of Weezer arrives for the 47th annual American Music Awards in November 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Rivers Cuomo with Weezer performs in concert in September 2005. File Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, Brian Bell, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner, and Patrick Wilson of Weezer arrive for the 59th annual Grammy Awards in February 2017. The band has released their new album, titled "Van Weezer." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Weezer released on Friday their 15th studio album titled Van Weezer, which had been delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Weezer was delayed in May 2020 after the band released "Hero" from the album, a song dedicated to essential workers.

Van Weezer, a nod to Van Halen, is available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, YouTube, Deezer, Tidal and Pandora.

The new album also contains the previously released songs "The End of the Game" and "I Need Some of That."

Van Weezer is here, it's finally time to crank these songs https://t.co/tGZYf8Y084 pic.twitter.com/ru2FtaPb1b— weezer (@Weezer) May 7, 2021

The band released their 14th studio album OK Human in place of Van Weezer in January. The project is a nod to Radiohead's OK Computer and features the single "All My Favorite Songs."

Weezer will be touring in the summer alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy as part of the Hella Mega tour.