May 7 (UPI) -- Pink is back with a new music video.

The 41-year-old singer released a video featuring her daughter, Willow, and fellow singer Cher for the song "All I Know So Far. The video is directed by Michael Gracey.

The video opens with Pink telling Willow a bedtime story about her life. The video then recounts the ups and downs of Pink's life by showing the singer take a fantastical journey.

"All I Know So Far" is the title track from Pink's upcoming documentary and album of the same name. The album also features Pink's duet with Willow, "Cover Me in Sunshine," released in February.

The Pink: All I Know So Far documentary is directed by Gracey. The documentary follows Pink on her Beautiful Trauma tour as she tries to balance her personal and professional life.

Pink: All I Know So Far will be released May 21.

Pink has two children, Willow and son Jameson, 4, with her husband, Carey Hart. She said in an interview with Today in 2019 that motherhood has been a life-changing experience.

"I am completely changed since becoming a mom," Pink said. "I'm much more open. I'm much more accepting of myself. I'm much more thoughtful. I think about the world more and what we're leaving for these kids."

Pink's most recent album, Hurts 2B Human was released in 2019.