Pink strikes a pose at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on September 7, 2000. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Pink arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on January 8, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/STAR MAX/UPI | License Photo
Pink won Best Video of the Year and Best Video From a Film for her music video "Lady Marmalade," at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City held September 6, 2001. The song also won a Grammy. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Pink won Best Female Video and Best Dance Video at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 29, 2002. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Pink (R) and then fiance Carey Hart arrive for the PETA 25th anniversary gala in Hollywood on September 10, 2005. The couple got married
the following year and have two children together, Willow Hart and Jameson Hart. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pink arrives for thel Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on April 1, 2006. Her album "I'm Not Dead" was released
a few days later. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pink won Best Pop Video at the MTV Music Video Awards in New York City on August 31, 2006. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pink performs in London on October 4, 2006. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Hart (L) and Pink arrive at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 11, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pink performs at "The V Festival" in London on August 18, 2007. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Pink arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 7, 2008. Later that year, she and Hart separated but reconciled in 2009
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pink appears backstage at the Grammy Awards
in Los Angeles on January 31, 2010. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Pink (L) and Hart arrive at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 21, 2010. The couple were expecting their first child, Willow Hart, born in June 2011
. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pink arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on September 6, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pink performs on "Today" in New York City on September 18, 2012. The day before, it was reported that Pink released her new album
"The Truth About Love" as lyric videos on Youtube. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Pink performs onstage
at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 18, 2012. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Pink performs in London on April 24, 2013. Later that year, her duet with Nate Ruess "Just Give Me A Reason" topped Youtube's list
of most popular music videos. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Pink arrives at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. A few months later, she sang a tribute
to "Wizard of Oz" at the Oscars. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Hart, their daughter Willow Hart, and Pink attend the premiere of "Alice Through the Looking Glass" in Los Angeles on May 23, 2016. She released a single for the soundtrack
the month prior. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pink was honored with
the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pink and her daughter Willow Hart arrive together
at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 8, 2017. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo
Pink attends the Fashion Awards in London on December 4, 2017. She performed
at the American Music Awards the month prior. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Pink was nominated
for Best Pop Solo Performance for "What About Us" at the Grammy Awards in New York City on January 28, 2018. She also performed at the ceremony. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Pink performs
the national anthem in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on February 4, 2018. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
Pink is joined by her husband Carey Hart and their children, Willow Hart and son Jameson Hart during an unveiling ceremony honoring her
with the 2,656th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on February 5, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo
Pink won
the People's Champion Award during the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on November 10, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Pink (L) and Chris Stapleton perform
at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 13, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo