May 7 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber has moved his Justice World Tour to 2022.

The 27-year-old singer announced new dates for the venture Thursday on Instagram.

Advertisement

The Justice World Tour will now begin Feb. 18, 2022, in San Diego and end June 24 in Milwaukee. Bieber added seven performances to the previously announced shows.

The tour was originally to begin this summer. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale later this month.

"We're working hard to make this tour the best one yet," Bieber said in a statement. "I'm excited to get out there and engage with my fans again."

Advertisement

The new tour is in support of Bieber's sixth studio album, Justice, released in March. The album features the singles "Holy," "Lonely," "Anyone," "Hold On" and "Peaches."

Here's the full list of dates for the Justice World Tour:

Feb. 18, 2022 - San Diego, at Pechanga Arena

Feb. 20 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 22 - Glendale, Ariz., at Gila River Arena

Feb. 23 - Inglewood, Calif., at The Forum

Feb. 26 - Tacoma, Wash., at Tacoma Dome

Feb. 28 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center at San Jose

March 2 - San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center at San Jose

March 4 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 CEnter

March 7 - Los Angeles, at Staples Center

March 8 - Los Angeles, at Staples Center

March 11 - Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

March 13 - Salt Lake City, at Vivint Home Energy Arena

March 16 - Denver, at Ball Arena

March 18 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center

March 21 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

March 22 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

March 25 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

March 28 - Ottawa, Ontario, at Canadian Tire Centre

March 29 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

March 31 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

April 1 - Brooklyn, N.Y., at Barclays Center

April 4 - Pittsburgh, at PPG Paints Arena

April 6 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum

April 7 - Jacksonville, Fla., at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 9 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

Advertisement

April 11 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

April 13 - Miami, at AmericanAirlines Arena

April 19 - Cincinnati, at Heritage Bank Center

April 21 - Indianapolis, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 24 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

April 25 - St. Louis, at Enterprise Center

April 27 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

April 29 - Houston, at Toyota Center

May 1 - Dallas, at American Airlines Center

May 4 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

May 6 - Minneapolis, at Target Center

May 9 - Chicago, at United Center

May 10 - Chicago, at United Center

May 12 - Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

May 14 - Buffalo, N.Y., at KeyBank Center

May 16 - Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

May 17 - Nashville, at Bridgestone Arena

June 5 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

June 7 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

June 8 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

June 10 - Washington, at Capital One Arena

June 13 - New York, at Madison Square Garden

June 14 - New York, at Madison Square Garden

June 18 - Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

June 20 - Boston, at TD Garden

June 24 - Milwaukee, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater