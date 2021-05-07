May 7 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha is back with new music.

The 31-year-old singer released her second studio album, Better Mistakes, and a music video for the song "Break My Heart Myself" featuring Travis Barker on Friday.

The "Break My Heart Myself" video shows Rexha performing as she sings about her struggles with her mental health.

"No, I don't need your help / To make me sick, to make me ill / I don't need anybody else / 'Cause I can break my heart myself," she sings.

Better Mistakes also features the singles "Baby, I'm Jealous," "Sacrifice," "Sabotage" and "Die for a Man." Rexha said in an interview with People in October that the album explores insecurities.

"My mental health, self-love, me sabotaging everything in my life, am I good enough for this relationship?" she said. "It was really just taking the real-life stuff that I'm going through, which is really important for me to write about," she said.

Rexha celebrated the album's release in an Instagram post Friday.

"I can't believe this moment is finally here... my album Better Mistakes and the Break My Heart Myself music video with @travisbarker are out everywhere now!!!" she wrote.

Better Mistakes is Rexha's first album since Expectations, released in June 2018. She is known for the singles "Me, Myself & I" with G-Eazy, "In the Name of Love" with Martin Garrix and "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line.