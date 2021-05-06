May 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Yesung is back with a new video.

The 36-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Super Junior, released a live music video Thursday for the song "Beautiful Night."

The video shows Yesung performing on a set with retro-style furniture. The singer wears a bright yellow suit with a white shirt.

"Beautiful Night" is the title track from Yesung's solo EP of the same name. Yesung released the mini album and the official "Beautiful Night" music video Monday.

The "Beautiful Night" music video shows Yesung romance a love interest, played by Park Gyu-young.

Beautiful Night also features the tracks "Phantom Pain," "Lost Heart," "Fireworks," "No More Love," "Like Us" and "A Letter in the Wind." It is Yesung's first solo EP since Pink Magic, released in June 2019.

Super Junior also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun. The group released its 10th Korean studio album, The Renaissance, in March.