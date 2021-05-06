May 6 (UPI) -- The 2021 Summerfest music festival will feature performances from Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and Chance the Rapper.

Festival organizers announced a lineup for the annual music festival on Thursday.

Luke Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band, Run the Jewels, J-Eazy, Wilco and other artists are also slated to perform.

Summerfest runs for three weekends in September -- Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. Chance the Rapper will take the stage Sept. 3, with the Jonas Brothers to perform Sept. 8 and Cyrus to perform Sept. 17.

Five more headlining acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest," Milwaukee World Festival Inc. president and CEO Don Smiley said in a statement. "From first-timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry."

Summerfest usually takes place in late June and early July but was scheduled for September to allow more time for COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Here's a list of the headlining acts that will perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater:

Sept. 1 - TBA

Sept. 2 - Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott

Sept. 3 - Chance the Rapper with 24KGoldn

Sept. 4 - TBA

Sept. 8 - Jonas Brothers with Spencer Sutherland

Sept. 9 - Chris Stapleton with Sheryl Crow

Sept. 10 - Zac Brown Band with Gabby Barrett

Sept. 11 - TBA

Sept. 15 - Dave Matthews Band

Sept. 16 - TBA

Sept. 17 - Miley Cyrus

Sept. 18 - TBA

Other music festivals, including Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, have announced lineups for in-person events this year.