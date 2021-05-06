May 6 (UPI) -- Health and Nine Inch Nails have joined forces for a new track, titled "Isn't Everyone."

"Isn't Everyone" will appear on Health's upcoming album Disco4: Part 2.

The song is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer.

Health released a music video "Isn't Everyone" on YouTube that features distorted and grainy footage of various red shapes.

Health last released Disco4: Part 1 in October. Nine Inch Nails released two albums titled Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts in March 2020.

Nine Inch Nails were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 alongside Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. and T-Rex.