May 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS is gearing up to release its new single.

The K-pop group shared concept clips for the song, titled "Butter," on Monday.

One clip features BTS member J-Hope. It shows the singer dancing and holding a lollipop with colorful lights in the background.

Another clip shows Jimin dancing and opening and drinking a soda.

A third clip shows V dancing and catching a candy in his mouth.

BTS previously released concept clips for "Butter" featuring RM and Jungkook.

BTS announced "Butter" in April. The song is the group's second English-language single following "Dynamite."

BTS shared a release schedule for "Butter" last week. The group will release concept clips and teaser photos for the song before officially releasing the single May 21.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group released its fifth studio album, Be, in November.