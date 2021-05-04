Red Velvet celebrated after their music video for "Peek-a-Boo" reached 200 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

May 4 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet has another music video with more than 200 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for the song "Peek-a-Boo" reached the milestone Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Peek-a-Boo" is Red Velvet's fourth music video to pass 200 million views on YouTube, following "Bad Boy," "Psycho" and "Russian Roulette."

Red Velvet released the "Peek-a-Boo" video in November 2017. The horror-themed video shows the members of Red Velvet lure a pizza delivery boy to a haunted house on the night of a full moon.

"Peek-a-Boo" appears on Red Velvet's second studio album, Perfect Velvet. The group last released a cover of BoA's "Milky Way" in August for SM Station.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group made its debut in 2014.