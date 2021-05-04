May 4 (UPI) -- Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock is going to be a mom.

The 29-year-old recording artist is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Andre Gray.

Advertisement

Pinnock shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of maternity photos. One of the pictures shows Pinnock and Gray resting their hands on Pinnock's baby bump.

"We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you," Pinnock captioned the post.

Pinnock's Little Mix band mate Perrie Edwards, singer Mae Muller and and television personality Lauren Pope were among those to congratulate Pinnock in the comments.

"I can't stop staring at these pictures. You're a vision. Ily both so much! CONGRATULATIONS my beautiful sister!" Edwards wrote.

"LEIGHANNE OMG CONGRATULATIONS," Muller added.

"Oh myyyyy, huge congratulations!!!" Pope said.

Pinnock and Gray got engaged in May 2020 on their fourth anniversary as a couple.

"Guys.. wtf has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes," Pinnock wrote on Instagram. "I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more."

Advertisement

"@andregray_ I love you so much," she added. "My world is literally complete."

Advertisement

Pinnock came to fame with the British girl group Little Mix, which also includes Jade Thirwall. The group released its sixth studio album, Confetti, in November.