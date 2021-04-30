April 30 (UPI) -- Genesis has announced plans for The Last Domino, the British rock band's first North America concert tour in 14 years.

Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, Nic Collins and Daryl Stuermer are confirmed to play dates this November and December in Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, New York City, Columbus, Belmont Park, Pittsburgh and Boston.

The tour is expected to kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members are known for their classic songs "Follow You Follow Me," "Turn it On Again," "Misunderstanding," "No Reply at All," "Mama," "That's All," "Invisible Touch," "Throwing it All Away," "Land of Confusion," "In Too Deep," "Tonight, Tonight, Tonight," "No Son of Mine" and "I Can't Dance."

News of the band's latest concert tour comes after most live performances were canceled for more than a year in the United States and Canada due to the coronavirus pandemic.