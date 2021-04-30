April 30 (UPI) -- Moby released on Friday a music video for his new version of "Natural Blues" featuring Gregory Porter and Amythyst Kiah.

Moby stands on a cliff in a desert and walks through a forest with a hooded figure in the clip as Porter and Kiah sing towards the screen.

The music video also features footage of a space shuttle taking off and ice covered glaciers.

"Oh lordy/ My trouble so hard/ Oh lordy/ My trouble so hard/ Don't nobody know my troubles but God," Porter and Kiah sing together.

"Natural Blues (Reprise Version)" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and Soundcloud.

The track will appear on Moby's upcoming album Reprise, which will be released on May 28.

Reprise offers new versions of classic Moby songs. The original "Natural Blues" appeared on Moby's 1999 album Play.