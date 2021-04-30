April 30 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus has teamed up with The Kid Laroi for a remix of his track "Without You," along with an accompanying music video.

"Without You (with Miley Cyrus)" is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Soundcloud and YouTube Music.

Cyrus directed the music video, which is available on her official YouTube channel. The duo cuddle outside on a blanket, sit by a camp fire and hang out on the hood of a truck in the clip released on Friday.

'WITHOUT YOU' with @thekidlaroi is out now LOVE this song as much as I loooooove my new friend! We made this video on a random week night! Hit the kid at 12 am he said "I'll be there in an hour" and he was. This is what we made! pic.twitter.com/AJF920xjCR— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 30, 2021

"You cut out a piece of me, and now I bleed internally/ Left her without you, without you/ And it hurts for me to think about what life could possibly be like/ Without you, without you," Cyrus sings.

The original "Without You" appears on the deluxe edition of The Kid Laroi's debut mixtape, [Explicit] Love.

Cyrus is set to be the musical guest on the May 8th edition of Saturday Night Live, which will feature Elon Musk as the host.