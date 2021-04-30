April 30 (UPI) -- DJ Khaled is back with new music.

The 45-year-old DJ released his 12th studio album, Khaled Khaled, on Friday.

"I like who I've become. #KHALEDKHALED OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS! SUMMER STARTS NOW," DJ Khaled wrote on Instagram. "THANK YOU GOD! THANK YOU TO MY FAMILY! I DO THIS FOR YOU, FAN LUV ENJOY."

Khaled Khaled features the singles "Popstar" and "Greece," both featuring Drake, and collaborations with Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and other artists.

In "Just Be," Timberlake sings about being patient and trusting himself while looking to the future.

DJ Khaled thanked fans for supporting the album Friday on Instagram.

"#FANLUV im Reading y'all's comments, calls, texts and I just want to say THANK YOU!! FOR ALL THE LOVE!!!!!" he wrote.

In a post earlier this week, DJ Khaled credited his two children, sons Asahd, 4, and Aalam, 16 months, as executive producers on the album.

Khaled Khaled is DJ Khaled's first album since Father of Asahd, released in May 2019.